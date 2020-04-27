Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

