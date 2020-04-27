Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,398. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $438.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.07. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $284.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

