Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 34,185 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

