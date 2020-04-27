Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equifax by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

