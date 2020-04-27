Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

