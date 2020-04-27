Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $47,708,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 1,499,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 869,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 256,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.23 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

