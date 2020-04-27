Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

