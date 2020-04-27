Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 46.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 175.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 48.6% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

