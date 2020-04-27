First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

