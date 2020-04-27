Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 16,381 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,203,231.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

