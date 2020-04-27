PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

