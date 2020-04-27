Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,060.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

