Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

