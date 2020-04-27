Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

