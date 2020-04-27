Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

