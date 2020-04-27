Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

