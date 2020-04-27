Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 75,001 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Crocs by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

