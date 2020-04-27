WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

