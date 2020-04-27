North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $53.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

