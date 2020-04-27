American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Position Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in American States Water by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of -0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. UBS Group upped their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

