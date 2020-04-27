Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.