3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Decreased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.00 on Monday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

