Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

