LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

