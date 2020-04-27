Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,109 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

