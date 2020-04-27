LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $41.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.36.

LKQ stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,676,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,344 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,733,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,174,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

