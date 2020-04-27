Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of ET opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

