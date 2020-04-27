Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $135.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.26.

Shares of HSY opened at $135.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

