MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

HZO opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

