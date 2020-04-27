Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $79,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $285,728.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.