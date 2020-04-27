Raymond James Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $250.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.26.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.