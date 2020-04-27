Cfra Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $231.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Cfra from $201.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.26.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total value of $644,875.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,900,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

