Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $18.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.15 billion to $19.63 billion. Target reported sales of $17.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $81.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.68 billion to $82.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.41 billion to $84.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

