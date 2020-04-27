Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCAP. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $241.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.