Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Umpqua by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

