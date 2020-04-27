North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,975 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

CTVA opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

