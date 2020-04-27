North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $135,000 Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

