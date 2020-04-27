North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

