Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,032 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 109,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.