Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,692,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 209,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO opened at $12.41 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

