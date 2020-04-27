Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after purchasing an additional 418,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

TransUnion stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

