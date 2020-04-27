Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

