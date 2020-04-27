Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in GATX by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GATX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.