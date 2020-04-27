Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

