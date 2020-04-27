MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

MAR opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.