MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $901,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

BIIB stock opened at $297.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

