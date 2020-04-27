MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $195.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.