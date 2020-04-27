Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 69,254 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.4% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,847 shares of company stock worth $53,626,498. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

