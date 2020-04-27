MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $213.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

