Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,690 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

ANTM opened at $264.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

